It was supposed to be Mitchell Trubisky. The 2017 NFL Draft, the one that produced arguably the most controversial and hotly debated draft picks in Bears history, brought Trubisky to Chicago in what was supposed to end the franchise's search for the next Jim McMahon.

Trubisky's first 2 3/4 seasons haven't produced McMahon-like results, and while he's trending in the right direction over the last month of the 2019 season, questions remain about whether he'll be the presumed starter entering training camp next year.

The Trubisky pick is frustrating on many levels, but nothing creates more angst in the fanbase than the 'what could've been.' You know the story by now: Trubisky was drafted ahead of Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Deshaun Watson (Texans). Mahomes already has an NFL MVP Award on his mantle and Watson may earn one of his own this year.

The next McMahon. The only quarterback who ever won a Super Bowl for the Bears. The funky QB whose bigger-than-life personality still reigns supreme in Chicago. And who now shares a statistic with one of those quarterbacks from the 2017 draft: Watson.

In Week 13's game against the Patriots, Watson became the first quarterback since McMahon to throw three touchdowns and record a touchdown catch in the same game. It's a small fraternity of quarterbacks who can say they've accomplished such a feat; only four have done it in NFL history.

Bears fans are still waiting for their next McMahon. The 2017 draft may have produced him. He just wasn't the guy Chicago selected.

Deshaun Watson has more in common with Jim McMahon than Mitch Trubisky does originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago