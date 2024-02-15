Deshaun Watson might have to testify again in a lingering sexual misconduct case

Three years ago next month, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faced an avalanche of lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Most of the cases have settled. In one of the lingering cases, Watson might have to testify again.

As explained by Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, a motion to compel further testimony from Watson has been filed. In the accompanying paperwork, the plaintiff's attorney said that the original deposition ended after two hours and 14 minutes because attorney Rusty Hardin instructed Watson not to answer questions about other cases filed against him.

Lawyers routinely instruct their clients not to answer certain questions during sworn depositions. There's always a risk that the position will be challenged, and that the witness will have to testify again.

Absent a settlement or a dismissal, the remaining claims against Watson will go to trial at some point. Although he has been suspended 11 games by the NFL for the allegations, the league has not completely ruled out the possibility of further punishment, given the evidence that could emerge in the remaining cases and/or the eventual verdicts.