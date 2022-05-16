Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL officials this week

The long saga involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and his potential suspension for multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct could be coming to a close.

According to Josina Anderson, Watson is set to meet with the NFL in Texas later this week. The meeting presumably centers around the 22 civil lawsuits filed by women in the Houston area who allege that Watson engaged in unwanted sexual situations with them while he was the quarterback for the Houston Texans. Watson has consistently denied all the allegations, and two separate grand juries in Texas refused to indict him on any charges.

Watson still faces the lawsuits in civil court. As for the NFL, it has run a concurrent investigation to determine whether Watson violated any league policies and if he’s subject to possible disciplinary action. That could include a suspension of undetermined length.

The Texans traded Watson to the Browns earlier this offseason after dealing with the situation in 2021 by keeping the Pro Bowl QB inactive for every game and separated from the team. The NFL generally concludes its investigations by meeting with the player and going over their findings, so this could bring the drama to an end quite soon.

Watson is also slated to host his new teammates in the Bahamas this week.