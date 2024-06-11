Deshaun Watson: I’m in a very comfortable spot

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did 7-on-7 work in front of reporters for the first time this offseason during Tuesday's minicamp practice and he said after the session that he felt it was "truly a blessing" to be back on the field because he "came a long way from something that was a big scare last year."

The big scare was the right shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. Watson has been throwing every other day during the Browns' OTAs as part of a protocol designed to have his shoulder ready for the regular season and he said on Monday that he doesn't know if they will remain in place into training camp.

Watson said there are "always checkpoints as we go through the process," but that he feels he's in a good place as the offseason program comes to an end.

"I’m in a very comfortable spot," Watson said.

Watson noted that he didn't play in 2021 and was suspended for 11 games in 2022 before last year's injury and said those extended absences have made him value the importance of every rep he takes because he can't get that time back. If Watson can hit the ground running in the fall, the present and future will be the only thing on minds in Cleveland.