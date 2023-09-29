Deshaun Watson: “I’m OK and I'll play"

Quarterback Deshaun Watson's best day as a Brown included an injury to his throwing shoulder. He has been limited in practice all week, and he is officially questionable for Sunday's annual return of the old Browns to Cleveland.

Watson said Friday that he will be good to go.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Watson said in a "brief encounter" at his locker, "I’m OK and I’ll play."

Watson added that he was sore. He rotated his shoulder to show his range of motion. And he mentioned that he once played with a torn ACL at Clemson.

Teammate Myles Garrett believes Watson will indeed play.

“Knowing him, he’s a baller,” Myles Garrett said Friday, via Cabot. “He’s fought through a lot of things. We think he’ll play, but if he doesn’t, we’ll just have to up our intensity just one more notch.”

Garrett knows that, either way, he and the rest of the defense have a job to do.

“We don’t live in uncertainty,” Garrett added. “Whether he plays or doesn’t play, that’s not going to change our mentality going into the game. He’s going to make the best decision for himself as well as for this team on what he can put forth.”

Watson rebounded from a rough night in Pittsburgh to help the Cleveland offense complement a stout defense and throttle the Titans.

"Deshaun is just getting back in the groove of things and he looked like '4' today," receiver Amari Cooper told PFT by phone after the game. "He looked like the Deshaun Watson today. He made a lot of miraculous plays, broke a lot of tackles. He’s real resilient. . . . Presently he's playing well. And I think he's gonna continue to do so."

That starts with playing at all on Sunday against the Ravens. On Sunday, we'll find out for sure whether he does.

