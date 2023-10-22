Deshaun Watson leaves Browns' game against Colts after sustaining injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who returned from a two-game absence Sunday because of a shoulder injury, exited Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after hitting the back of his head following a tackle.

Watson left the game in the first quarter after he rolled out to extend a play and was pushed down by Colts defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo. It appeared the back of Watson’s head hit the field.

Watson cleared concussion protocol, the Browns announced, but he watched the rest of the first half and start of the second half from the sideline. He was replaced by backup quarterback P.J. Walker in the lineup. Despite being sidelined, Watson was not ruled out, so he could return. Third-string Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was declared inactive before the game.

Watson was tended to by trainers, while laying on his back on the field immediately after the play. He walked off the field on his own power and was evaluated in the Browns’ medical tent on the sideline.

Watson nearly threw his second interception of the game on his last play, but an official review determined Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II trapped the ball rather than making a catch.

Watson completed 1 of 5 passes for 5 yards with an interception during the first quarter.

Watson was cleared to play this week after missing his previous two games. His rotator cuff was strained, hindering his ability to make downfield passes, which improved before the Colts game.

Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns in 2022.

