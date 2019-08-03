Deshaun Watson learned from watching Aaron Rodgers

Deshaun Watson has learned the most from reps, being out on the field, but part of his learning process has involved watching tape of successful mobile quarterbacks.

Namely Aaron Rodgers.

When Watson was a rookie in 2017, then Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan had Watson watch hours and hours of Rodgers.

“The biggest thing was keeping plays alive,” Watson said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “Always looking for guys, regardless if you’re scrambling outside the pocket or moving inside the pocket. He’s always looking for an open receiver.”

Watson will try to reduce his sack numbers this season. He took a league-high 62 last season. Rodgers never has taken more than 51 and has averaged 37 since he became the Packers’ starter.

Rodgers also has had a better offensive line than Watson has had.

Rodgers has other things Watson covets, too. Rodgers, 35, has two MVP awards, a Super Bowl MVP and a Super Bowl ring.

Watson will get an up-close look at Rodgers next week when the Texans have joint practices with the Packers.

“This is another opportunity for me to take my game to another level and, hopefully, in a couple of years, be in his position,” Watson said. “He’s one of the best ever, a guy I’ve been looking up to for a long time.

“I’m excited to watch him work, see how he practices and goes about his business every day.”