Deshaun Watson leads Texans to TD on his only drive

Deshaun Watson didn’t play in the preseason opener. He didn’t play much Saturday night.

But the Texans quarterback played long enough to lead his team to a touchdown.

In his one series, Watson needed 11 plays and 5 minutes, 33 seconds to cover 75 yards. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

His 4-yard touchdown pass went to his favorite receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, who had another catch for 13 yards.

Joe Webb replaced Watson on the Texans’ second possession.

Matthew Stafford is not playing for the Lions tonight.