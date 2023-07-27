Deshaun Watson 'just hungry' to show off changes in his game, Cleveland Browns offense

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Report day for the Browns' quarterbacks and rookies was still a couple of days away last week when head coach Kevin Stefanski was passing through the locker room at the team facility. As he did, he ran across quarterback Deshaun Watson, buried in the playbook.

"I'm like, 'What are you doing here, man?,'" Stefanski recalled this week. "So he's a junkie. He's a gym rat. You got to shoo him out of the facility."

The last seven months, that's the only kind of evidence Stefanski and the Browns have of the work Watson has taken to get himself back to the three-time Pro Bowl level he was playing at with the Houston Texans from 2018-20. There's been some on-field work, whether it was during the offseason program or over the first four days of training camp at The Greenbrier.

The first chance to see if that progress has really occurred against someone not a teammate likely won't be until, at the very earliest, the Aug. 11 preseason home game against the Washington Commanders. The better chance won't be until the joint practices Aug. 14-15 in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

For now, the Browns are banking on what they've seen from Watson in practice and, maybe even more, in moments like Stefanski's locker room encounter.

Cleveland Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski guards quarterback Deshaun Watson during drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

"I mean, I'm just hungry," Watson said this week. "I'm just, I'm anxious, I'm ready to just go out there and just play ball and I've always been a student of the game but nothing else to do when I'm sitting at home. So all I want to do is just go out there and try to improve."

Watson's six-game introduction to the Browns a year ago has been much-discussed. Coming off an 11-game NFL suspension tied to the more than two-dozen allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in message appointments during his time in Houston, he looked like a quarterback who hadn't played in a regular-season game in 700 days.

It also wasn't necessarily the offense Stefanski wanted for Watson. Both said as much when the season ended, which is why so much of the conversation since has been about how it was going to be altered for this season.

Part of that change has included adding versatile pieces like receiver Elijah Moore, who figures to bounce around the formation and have any number of responsibilities. Part of that change, though, comes from a trust which has developed between quarterback and head coach.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs drills at their team's NFL football training camp facility on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

When Watson spoke the day after last season ended in Pittsburgh, he talked about wanting to have a "man-to-man conversation" with Stefanski. The conversation of which he was referring centered on the offensive direction, but that can describe so many other talks the two have had since then.

"Me and Kevin has just been, our relationship has continued to grow, and as the days go by, we continue to talk and communicate," Watson said. "He know he can come to me with whatever situation, if it's about football, it's about life, it's about the locker room, anything he can come to me and I'll make sure I take care of it and vice versa. I can do the same with him. … Sometimes we'll talk about football, sometimes we'll talk about family, vacation, all types of things."

The conversations that ultimately matter are about football. Specifically, they're about the direction the Browns' offense is going heading into this season.

How fruitful those conversations were will determine the future of a whole lot of individuals. That likely includes the individual who traded for Watson (general manager Andrew Berry) and the one who's coaching him.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Deshaun Watson talk during drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

That's why Stefanski is doing everything he can to get on the same page as his quarterback.

"I think with any player, you're constantly learning about each other on a personal level, and then on a football level," Stefanski said. "You're trying to find out what fits, what you like, those type of things. But the more time you're around anybody, you get to know them better. … You're holed up with that crew (at the quarterback position) for a lot of times, so we have a lot of conversations about a lot of different things."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Deshaun Watson 'hungry' to show changes in his game, Browns offense