Deshaun Watson just along for the ride in Browns’ 27-14 win over the Texans

It was a much anticipated return to NRG Stadium for Cleveland Brown’s quarterback Deshaun Watson and the cold embrace of a fanbase that once considered him the future of their franchise.

Watson had not played football since the conclusion of the 2020 season and in those nearly two years had gone through a public saga of an ugly trade request with the Houston Texans organization, 26 sexual assault allegations, and a blockbuster trade that ultimately landed him with the Browns.

Cleveland sent three first-round picks in addition to three other selections this past March in exchange for the services of Watson. After serving a 11-game suspension for his off-the-field conduct, this was the first time Browns fans were able to see their new signal caller and, coincidentally, the first time Houston welcomed Watson back to the city.

Deshaun Watson looks exactly like someone who hasn't played professional football in nearly 2 years. Looks the part navigating pocket pressure but his accuracy is leaving a lot to be desired right now. Have to pray that leads to opportunities for Houston #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) December 4, 2022

Lovie Smith’s defense didn’t allow for much of a celebration.

The unit held Watson to just 12 of 22 passing for 131 yards and one interception during the Texans’ 27-14 loss. He struggled with his accuracy well into the second half with balls seemingly diving low at every attempt.

The highlight of the day for the defense, and potentially Houston’s entire season, came in the first quarter when rookie safety Jalen Pitre picked off Watson in the end zone on a play where he perfectly read the veteran quarterback’s eyes. This was the cherry on top of a great contest for Pitre that featured 16 total tackles.

.@texansvoice: "The #Texans with the pick off Watson! Andre Ware: "What happens good late over the middle, Marc?" Marc: "Nothing! Not a thing, and good things for the @houstontexans."pic.twitter.com/6qP2qX5zr9 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 4, 2022

Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo contributed the Texans only sack of Watson on the day but they were able to find pressure and hold the scrambling quarterback to just seven carries for 21 yards.

Houston’s offense didn’t hold up their end of the bargain for Houston. Turnovers from quarterback Kyle Allen gifted the Browns two touchdowns and they found their way to another score via a long punt return from wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The team’s improved defensive play will continue to be meaningless until Houston can find a way to score points. However, it is certainly encouraging to watch rookies like Pitre take their strides forward during a season that now has the Texans officially eliminated from the playoffs.

The Texans (1-10-1) will play at Dallas (8-3) next week.

