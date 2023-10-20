Deshaun Watson injury update on Oct. 20 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Senior National Columnist report on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson injury update on Oct. 20.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Senior National Columnist report on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson injury update on Oct. 20.
Watson confirmed he has a rotator cuff injury and clarified some previously unclear details.
The 0-6 Panthers rank 23rd in total yards and total points per game.
Deshaun Watson's absence from the lineup is a bit unusual.
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.
Ideally, the star wideout will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
Brian Burns. Pat Surtain. DeAndre Hopkins. Speculation is firing up surrounding these names and others. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson distills what actually might happen based on what he's hearing.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
Adams avoided a fine earlier this month after he was seen yelling at an independent concussion doctor while being pulled from an Oct. 2 game.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season due to an ankle sprain.
Ready to set your lineups for Week 7? Looking for last-minute help in season-long and DFS? Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don has you covered.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
The Saints had an ugly first half, but the game was tied late in the fourth quarter.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.