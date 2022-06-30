Deshaun Watson hearing over: What’s next, what we are hearing and decision timeline

The NFL and NFLPA have concluded their hearing in front of Judge Sue Robinson in relation to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday.

The two sides faced off in front of Robinson, the independent arbitrator agreed to in the CBA, for three days presenting their cases. While it was expected that a ruling could come on Friday, with the hearing taking the full three days it is less likely.

It has been clear all week that the NFL wants an indefinite suspension of at least a year while the NFLPA does not see precedence for such. It is possible that Watson’s side would bring up the lack of discipline, including a limited investigation, for Robert Kraft.

Shortly after the hearing ended, a few reports came out from different sides. Here is what we know as of Thursday late afternoon:

Next Steps

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson has requested post-hearing briefs from both sides but those, reportedly, are not due until July 11th:

Post-hearing briefs are due the week of July 11, per source. So Watson decision likely weeks away still. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) June 30, 2022

According to one attorney (also a Browns fan), post-hearing briefs are a normal part of what a thorough judge would want.

That timeframe means that Robinson will review what she has for the next two weeks while the two sides put together their briefs. She will then take time to review them before handing down a ruling.

Of the alleged victims interviewed, just five cases presented by NFL

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Despite 24 civil lawsuits filed and 12 alleged victims being interviewed by the NFL, along with the possibility of information from the grand jury and civil cases being made available, the NFL focused on just five of the cases in the hearing:

Deshaun Watson hearing has ended. Some information, from a source with knowledge of the proceedings: (1) the NFL interviewed 12 alleged victims, and the hearing focused on five of the woman making allegations against Watson. . . . — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 30, 2022

While the public focus was on 24, if the NFL only presented five cases then Robinson is only likely to rule based on those five cases.

Story continues

Potential Huge: NFL, reportedly, did not present...

… any evidence of violence, threat, force or coercion by Watson:

(2) the case presented by the NFL included no evidence of violence, threat, force, or coercion by Deshaun Watson. . . . — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 30, 2022

The reports of such behavior were some of the worst parts of the allegations against Watson. While seeking massages from a variety of women may be different (or whatever other descriptor might be used), if there was no violence, threat, force or coercion it creates a far different picture of his behaviors.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t any of those things in any of the cases but that the NFL did not present any of them means Robinson will not be making a ruling based on it.

NFL admits a couple of things

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Also according to Pro Football Talk, the NFL understands that they are seeking an unprecedented penalty and that their limited investigation into Kraft led to no discipline:

(4) the NFL admitted that its security director investigated the Robert Kraft situation, and that no punishment was imposed on him. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 30, 2022

That corroborates the fact that the NFLPA did use Kraft’s situation as a part of their argument and that the NFL is steadfast in its desire for strong punishment.

Audio: An attorney doubts discipline is a slam dunk

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In a radio spot with 92.3 The Fan, Daniel Wallach noted the Kraft case along with Jerry Jones and Daniel Snyder cases. Inconsistent discipline, the language of the personal conduct policy and what Robinson, as a former federal judge, will do was all discussed:

Timeline

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Based on everything we know, the timeline looks to be set up for Robinson to give a ruling in the middle of July and any appeal process to take place quickly after that.

It is possible, with the time between the end of the hearing and briefs being due, that the NFL and Watson’s side reengage in settlement talks. Both sides have a feel for how the hearing went but no certainty about what Robinson will rule. While it seems unlikely, the NFL may be willing to come down from their ‘at least one-year’ desire if they think Robinson’s ruling will go against their wishes.

If not, the entire process should be done just in time for the start of training camp with, hopefully, some clarity for Browns fans.

1

1