Deshaun Watson has miserable first half in return from sexual-misconduct investigation and suspension

Deshaun Watson struggled in the first half against the Texans on Sunday. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns paid quite a bit of money to Deshaun Watson in hopes he would turn the franchise into a winner after returning from his sexual-misconduct suspension. After Watson's miserable first half against the Houston Texans on Sunday, they might be second guessing that decision.

Watson looked very much like a player who hasn't played a competitive down of football in a season-and-a-half early in Sunday's game. His struggles started immediately. Watson went 0-for-2 on the Browns' first drive, leading to a three and out. He completed a pass on the team's second drive, but his receiver promptly fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Houston.

Watson managed to get the offense moving on the third drive. With the Browns 11 yards away from a score, Watson threw an interception in the red zone. After a goal-line stand by the Browns on the next drive, Watson took over on his own 1-yard line. Two plays later, Nick Chubb was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Watson completed two passes on the Browns' next drive, which stalled out at their own 36. The Texans couldn't capitalize and went three and out. Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones broke free on the Texans' punt, going 76 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Browns a 7-5 lead.

The Browns failed to get anything going on their final two drives of the half. Watson nearly gave up the lead with time running out in the half. He nearly fumbled trying to throw the ball. A member of the Texans scooped the ball up and scored, but it was determined Watson's arm was coming forward when the ball left his hand. The touchdown was reversed and the Browns kept their 7-5 lead going into halftime.

Deshaun Watson threw the football backwards after getting pressured, it was ruled a fumble on the field that was return for a touchdown to give the #Texans the lead.



Watson didn't even try to run after the ball either. Play should be reviewed.pic.twitter.com/lf2oSXRLED — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

Watson finished the half 8-for-14, for 96 yards and an interception.

Deshaun Watson returns from sexual-misconduct suspension

Watson has not played in a season and a half due to sexual-misconduct allegations by over 20 women. Watson was not suspended in 2021, but did not play for the Texans last season after the allegations were revealed. With that situation still unsettled, the Browns traded for Watson and handed him a record-breaking $230 million deal. The NFL investigated the claims against Watson and suspended him for 11 games.

Watson's first game back came against his former team in Houston. He did not receive a positive reception once he took the field Sunday.

Deshaun Watson’s first snap and the reception from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/ghJXNqPS8M — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 4, 2022

Prior to Sunday's game against the Texans, the Browns were 4-7 and faced an uphill battle to get into the playoff hunt. Watson's return was expected to lift the team on the field, but his first half left a lot to be desired.

The Browns extended their lead in the third quarter after Kyle Allen fumbled at the goal line. Dezard Ward scooped up the ball and ran it into the end zone to give Cleveland a 14-5 lead. The Texans managed a field goal later in the quarter to make it 14-8.