Deshaun Watson is happy WR Will Fuller is staying with the Texans

The Houston Texans were listening to offers from the Green Bay Packers regarding receiver Will Fuller, but weren’t willing to execute the deal.

Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said he didn’t want the team to trade quality players for “peanuts,” and quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t want such players, such as Fuller, dealt to begin with.

With the Nov. 3 trade deadline passed, Fuller is still with the Texans, and Watson is looking forward to fixing Houston’s 1-6 record with Fuller running routes.

“I’m excited to make sure, first like I said before, the rumors are the rumors and things like that,” Watson said. “But I was talking to Will through the whole process. We’re on the same page. We want to go out there and perform and put up a lot of points and score and win games.”

Fuller has caught 31 passes for 490 yards and five touchdowns on 47 targets. The former 2016 first-round pick has been instrumental in the Texans’ deep passing game.

In addition to having such a key target in the passing game, Watson is also thankful to have someone he has off-field cohesion with still on the team.

“It’s good to keep him in that locker room,” said Watson. “He’s my brother and my friend. It’s been good to continue to throw to him. We just go out there and I just try to find ways to get the ball downfield and try to find ways to get points. If that’s running it or if I have to pass it a lot, I just do what I got to do to try to win.”

The Texans will have their first crack to claim their second win of the season as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at TIAA Bank Field with Watson and Fuller still together.