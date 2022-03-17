Deshaun Watson had second meeting with Saints, met owner Gayle Benson

The Saints brass met with Deshaun Watson a second time last night, according to sources. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 17, 2022

The New Orleans Saints are pulling out all the stops to try and recruit Deshaun Watson. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that the team met with the Houston Texans quarterback a second time on Wednesday night, following his flight for an interview with his hometown (and New Orleans’ rival) Atlanta Falcons. Underhill adds that Saints owner Gayle Benson was part of the follow-up meeting with Watson.

Additionally, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reports that Watson’s decision is expected to fall between the Saints and the Falcons, likely ruling out other interested trade partners like the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. The Saints cleared almost enough salary cap space to absorb Watson’s contract early Thursday morning. From the sounds of it, Watson is going to the NFC South one way or another.

