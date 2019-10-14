Deshaun Watson glad Bill O’Brien trusted him late in Sunday’s win

The Texans had a decision to make during the two minute warning in Kansas City on Sunday.

They were up 31-24 and facing a fourth-and-three from the Chiefs’ 27-yard-line, which meant they could try a field goal to extend their lead to two scores or they could try for a first down to run out the clock as the Chiefs were out of timeouts. Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a field goal and an extra point, which may have influenced head coach Bill O’Brien’s decision to put the ball in quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s hands.

Watson made that decision look wise by delivering a pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for an eight-yard gain that closed out Houston’s fourth win of the season.

“He trusted me leading the offense out there on the field in that situation,” Watson said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “I’m glad he went for it. That’s a good call for him, to come into an environment like this and win it.”

Sunday wasn’t a perfect day for the Texans offense as they dropped passes and turned the ball over three times, but they didn’t allow Watson to be sacked and rallied from a 17-3 deficit to win on the road. That’s a net success and the Texans will try to keep it rolling in Indianapolis next week.