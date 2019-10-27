Deshaun Watson gets kicked in the eye, then performs a miracle TD

Deshaun Watson is so good, he needed only one good eye to pull off one of the highlight plays of the NFL season.

Watson is phenomenal. We have known that since he was at Clemson. On Sunday the Houston Texans quarterback added an unbelievable play to his personal highlight reel.

With the Texans trailing in the fourth quarter, two rushers converged on Watson. Watson somehow spun away from the rush and as he was getting away, he was inadvertently kicked in the face. He reached for his face as he was rolling right, and somehow found tight end Darren Fells in the end zone to give the Texans the lead.

Deshaun Watson got kicked in the face, but he still got back up and threw a touchdown on the play 😬 pic.twitter.com/zvuM8pMcxf — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 27, 2019

Watson stayed down on the turf for a while as trainers looked at his eye. He went to the medical tent once he walked off the field. Watson didn’t miss any plays. When he came back on the field, his left eye was clearly swollen.

Without being kicked in the face, it was a great play. How he escaped the rush and found Fells was amazing. Given that he was doing it without seeing too well, it was one to add to Watson’s legend.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown after getting kicked near the eye. (Getty Images)

