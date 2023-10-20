Deshaun Watson gets full practice workload, on path to start for Browns

Deshaun Watson was on the field once again for a Browns practice. All that's left for him is to be on the field for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. He's on the path for that.

The Browns quarterback, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, practiced for the second consecutive day Friday, taking virtually all of the first-team reps during the portion of practice open to the media. The Browns officially listed him as questionable on the game-status report, along with tight end Harrison Bryant, Greg Newsome II and Kareem Hunt.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team wants to see how Watson responds to workload from practice, which is why he received the designation. He said the quarterback took a full workload in Friday's practice.

Friday's practice took place inside the Browns' fieldhouse, and most of the 20 minutes open to the media involved work close to the goal line. However, Watson — who was wearing a harness on his shoulder and a sleeve on his right arm — was first up for every drill and threw with noticeably more velocity than he did the day before.

Thursday was the first time Watson had participated in a practice since the Friday before the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After a warm-up period, he threw about two-dozen passes — none more than 30 yards — during the roughly 20 minutes of practice open to the media.

P.J. Walker, who remains on the practice squad, has taken the first-team reps Watson was not able to take this week. Walker, a fourth-year pro, would start for the second consecutive game if Watson is unable to go against the Colts.

Walker started last Sunday's game against the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. Despite going 18-of-34 passing for 192 yards with two interceptions, he led the Browns on two fourth-quarter field-goal drives in a 19-17 win.

The 49ers game was the second game Watson missed due to the injury. He was ruled out of the Ravens game roughly three hours beforehand, with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the start in a 28-3 loss.

