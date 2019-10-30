Deshaun Watson fully participates in practice

Deshaun Watson may not be able to say “play ball” tonight in Houston, but he was able to practice ball earlier in the day.

Watson, whose eye remains swollen after he was kicked in the eye during Sunday’s win over the Raiders, fully participated in practice.

The MVP candidate is one of 18 Texans who appeared on the first injury report of the week. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was limited in practice with a thumb injury. Tackle Laremy Tunsil was limited with a shoulder injury.

Receivers Will Fuller and Kenny Stills appear with hamstring injuries; Fuller didn’t practice, and Stills fully participated.

The 5-3 Texans face the 4-4 Jaguars in London on Sunday. Watson is expected to play.