Deshaun Watson fully participates in practice

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was hit 11 times and sacked six times during Monday night’s loss to the Saints, which explains why he spent time in the sideline medical tent during the game.

Head coach Bill O’Brien insisted that Watson had “normal bumps and bruises” after the game and that there was nothing more bothering him as the team heads toward a Week Two matchup with the Jaguars.

That stance is supported by the team’s Wednesday injury report. Watson landed on the list due to the back issue the team cited as the reason for his tent visits, but he was a full participant in the team’s first session of the week. While some rest time may be in the cards before the week is out, there’s no sign of doubt about his availability for Sunday.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) and Will Fuller (not injury related) while fellow wideout Keke Coutee (ankle) was a full participant after sitting out on Monday night.