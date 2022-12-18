The Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March, but his 11-game suspension to open the year meant they had to wait until Saturday afternoon to see him play a home game.

Watson said “you could feel the energy in the air” during the pregame warmups and it remained in effect throughout the 13-3 win over the Ravens.

“It was fun. It was great,” Watson said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “It was a great, fun game on the lake, especially in the fourth quarter when [the snow] started coming down and swirling around. . . . It was fun to be out there. My first home game was a victory and it was special. Many more to come.”

Watson went 18-of-28 for 161 yards and a touchdown while also running six times for 22 yards. It was the crispest of his three games since returning to action for the first time since 2020 and he said that he feels like his game “is coming back each and every week.” His next outing will be against the Saints in the Browns’ final home game of the regular season.

Deshaun Watson on first Browns home game: Special to win, many more to come originally appeared on Pro Football Talk