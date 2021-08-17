Deshaun Watson 'fine' despite not practicing, says Texans coach David Culley

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't been practicing with the team this week, but he isn't injured. Watson is "fine" despite not being listed as a participant in practice, Texans coach David Culley told reporters Tuesday.

Questions emerged after Watson missed practice Monday. Culley said that was due to a schedule change, and that Watson "got his work in," according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

"He got his work done yesterday. He just didn't get his work done when we were out here," Culley said. "We had a little different schedule yesterday than he had been. He got his work in. He's doing fine."

Culley also noted Watson "does what we ask him to do and he's here every day and he's doing fine."

Watson's schedule hasn't been consistent since joining the team for the start of training camp. He practiced the first five days with the team, missed the next five days and returned for four days during the third week of practice.

The Texans haven't said much about Watson missing practices. He did not play in the team's first preseason game, and is not expected to play in its second preseason game.

Deshaun Watson dealing with sexual misconduct lawsuits

There are a number of reasons for Watson to miss time during training camp. Watson is facing civil litigation from 22 women, who have accused Watson of varying degrees of sexual misconduct. A grand jury investigation was launched to explore the allegations against Watson.

The NFL has not issued any punishment against Watson yet, meaning he's cleared to fully participate in training camp with the Texans. Watson, however, isn't a fan of the increased media attention he's received at camp, and has expressed frustration with the local media over their coverage.

The Texans reportedly attempted to end training camp early, which would have limited media access, but the team was told it could not do that.

Prior to the allegations, Watson reportedly wanted a trade from the team. Despite the accusations, there are reportedly still suitors for Watson. Should the allegations result in no legal punishment for Watson, it's possible the Texans will still look to deal him.

Any and all of those things might explain why Watson hasn't consistently practiced during camp — or played in the team's first preseason game. But until the Texans shed light on the situation, Watson's day-to-day status remains a mystery.

Deshaun Watson has a weird practice schedule with the Texans. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

