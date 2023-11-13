Deshaun Watson finally flipped the script, which the Browns desperately needed

Sunday was an important data point for the Cleveland Browns. Their defense has carried the weight for the majority of this season, buoying an offense that owns one of the worst passing games in the league. Through three quarters of their 33-31 win over the Ravens, that looked true once again. Deshaun Watson giftwrapped the Ravens a touchdown on his first pass of the game and managed only one touchdown drive through the first three quarters.

However, Watson and the Browns flipped the script and finally got moving against a quality opponent.

The Browns scored 16 points in the final quarter, which included multiple key plays for a quarterback who has yet to live up to the massive cost, on and off the field, Cleveland paid to acquire him.

"Guy's a dawg," Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett said. "We've known that for a long time now. Kept on trying to tell y'all, once he hits his stride he's gonna be back to his previous ways of dominating the league."

Through the first half of this game, Watson looked like he has for the vast majority of his Browns tenure: completely unplayable. In the first two quarters, Watson completed 6 of 20 passing attempts for 79 yards and the pick 6. He was inaccurate, frenetic under pressure and bailed on passing concepts early as the Ravens’ pass rush closed in. Once again, it looked like Watson was stumbling his way toward ridicule with a performance that made him an anchor. Even though Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was having an up-and-down performance, Watson wasn’t creating any counterpunches to keep the Browns in the game.

Deshaun Watson finally played at a level to match Martin Emerson Jr. (right) and the Browns' defense. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch via Getty Images)

Then, the story changed for Watson, and the Browns and they got their first true glimpse at the ceiling of this team if its quarterback can play up to a previously set standard. The fourth quarter was a tale of opposite performances for Watson and Jackson. The Ravens QB struggled to get anything going, completing only one of his five passing attempts for 11 yards and an unlucky interception that was returned for a touchdown.

On the other hand, Watson completed all seven of his passing attempts for 88 yards and a touchdown and created the plays needed to secure a Browns victory late in the game.

"The second half, we didn't back down," Watson said. "We came out on fire. ... It was definitely a big moment for us."

This is the complementary football that has evaded Cleveland for the majority of this season. Too often the Browns have been forced to rely on their defense to suffocate the opposition while their offense dragged its feet throughout the game. That’s not a sustainable plan to win and part of the reason why the Browns felt like they needed to spend three first-round draft picks and $230 million guaranteed on a quarterback. Even the best defense in the league needs help from time to time and the Browns have largely had disappointing quarterback play against quality opponents outside of today.

It wasn’t just the fourth quarter in which Watson had success, it was really the entire second half. Watson completed all 14 of his passes after halftime with a conservative approach in the passing game, but it was still enough for him to be a positive influence on the Browns' chances to win. If the Browns can figure out ways to increase Watson’s productivity like they did against the Ravens, they can be legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the AFC.

The timing is great for Watson to finally play up to his perceived talent level. Cleveland is currently tied for second in the AFC North with games against the Steelers, Broncos and Rams coming up on the schedule. The expectations are going to be ramped up again for Watson now that he has shown he’s capable of this performance against a Ravens defense that has eviscerated almost every quarterback and offense Baltimore has faced this season. If he can do it at Baltimore, he should be able to do it against any defense the Browns face.

Overall, the Browns' investment in Watson is still looking like a major dud, but a game like this can get the ball moving in the right direction for their current and future prospects of winning. There’s still a long way to go before the Watson trade can be considered a good move for the Browns on the field, but Sunday’s game against the Ravens showed that his talent hasn’t completely dissipated over the past few seasons.