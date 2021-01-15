Deshaun Watson feeds into 49ers rumors with comment on jersey picture

Watson feeds into 49ers rumors with comment on jersey picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

However remote the possibility, 49ers fans have become invested in the idea of a potential blockbuster trade to bring reportedly disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Bay Area.

Watson added some fuel to the fire on Friday by posting an interesting comment on an Instagram photo featuring him wearing a Joe Montana jersey.

Deshaun Watson comments on #49ers IG page of him wearing a @JoeMontana jersey 👀



He later hinted at some displeasure with the Texans' front office with a cryptic tweet Friday afternoon.

For context, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Watson's anger level with the franchise had reached a "10," after previously being a "2" after the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension with Houston back in September, just before the start of the 2020 season, but a brutal year led to the dismissal of head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien midseason.

Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair told Fox 26's Mark Berman on Friday that it is "no secret" Watson was frustrated with the GM hiring process, as Houston brought in former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

The 49ers' front office has remained publicly adamant that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback in 2021, but general manager John Lynch likely wouldn't hang up the phone if Houston came calling.

Lynch hasn't been keen on parting with a lot of draft capital in trades, and with Watson's expected asking price from the Texans including at least a pair of first-round picks and probably a starter-quality player, it doesn't seem to be a likely scenario for the 49ers.

But as 49ers legend Steve Young said Wednesday, Watson is a "generational" quarterback, and would be worth the haul required to bring him in.

Perhaps Watson might want a 49ers jersey with his own name and number on it to complement the red Montana one he has in his closet.

