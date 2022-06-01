Deshaun Watson faces a 23rd civil law suit for sexual misconduct

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits claiming sexual assault, has been named in a 23rd civil lawsuit. Sarah Barshop, who covers the NFL for ESPN, reported on the latest lawsuit Tuesday afternoon:

Another lawsuit has been filed against Deshaun Watson. There are now 23 active civil lawsuits filed against the QB. According to the petition, the plaintiff “changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching the HBO Real Sports piece” that aired last Tuesday. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) May 31, 2022

Watson, through his attorneys, released a statement denying the allegations contained in the new petition:

A statement from #Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, saying Watson “vehemently denies the allegations” after a 23rd civil lawsuit was filed against him today in Texas alleging sexual misconduct. pic.twitter.com/Xs6aaMy4YA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 31, 2022

In addition to the civil cases against the quarterback, the NFL is conducting its own investigation into the claims against Watson. According to recent reporting, the league is “close” to finishing the investigation. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the plaintiffs, told reporters in recent days that he has had no contact with NFL investigators.

“We haven’t heard from the NFL and don’t expect to,” Buzbee told reporters for Fox Channel 8 in Cleveland. Buzbee has said NFL investigators previously met with some of the accusers. He also said he believed the investigation by the league was “bogus.”

Furthermore, Buzbee indicated along with counsel for the quarterback that there are no ongoing settlement talks. The parties did discuss potential settlements earlier in the process, even before suit was filed, but with ongoing discovery in the civil case including Watson’s own deposition, those talks seem to have stalled.

The introduction of a new case might further delay the civil litigation, which could in turn delay any decision on Watson’s status for the upcoming season from NFL investigators and Commissioner Roger Goodell.