Deshaun Watson explains why Patriots' Cam Newton is his 'favorite quarterback'

New England Patriots star Cam Newton has made a tremendous impact on several of the NFL's young quarterbacks.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said before last week's game against the Patriots that he couldn't wait to face Newton for the first time. Jackson also noted that he's looked up to Newton and watched him at Auburn.

Another young quarterback who's closely followed Newton's career is Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.

Watson explained to reporters Wednesday why Newton is his "favorite quarterback."

Deshaun Watson on Cam Newton: 'Cam is a big brother to me, a mentor since high school. He's a guy I based my game at a young age around what he did. He was a reason why I watched Auburn. He's always been my favorite quarterback' @deshaunwatson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 18, 2020

Newton and Watson have actually known each other for many years.

Deshaun Watson on meeting Cam Newton in high school: 'We got selected to his all-star team. That's when we got close. I was committed to Clemson and he wanted me to go to Auburn. He showed me how to be a professional quarterback at this level. He spoke everything into existence' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 18, 2020

The Patriots will soon travel to Houston to play Watson and the Texans on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. New England has won back-to-back games for the first time all season and needs a win over a struggling Houston team to remain in the AFC playoff race.

Watson has beaten the Patriots just once in three career matchups, but he's played pretty well in those games with 711 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as slim betting favorites for Sunday's Week 11 game.