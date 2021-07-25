Deshaun Watson didn’t spend any time with the Texans this offseason, but he remains on the team’s roster and is reportedly set to join them ahead of training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watson is expected to report to Texans training camp along with the team’s other quarterbacks on Sunday. They will undergo COVID-19 testing as part of the entry process for camp.

Watson will avoid $50,000 in daily fines by reporting to camp, but his decision to show up does not appear to have any bearing on his views about playing for the team during the 2021 season. Rapoport reports that his stance about wanting a trade away from the Texans has not changed.

Away from the field, Watson still faces 22 lawsuits from women alleging misconduct. Those suits leave open the possibility that he will be placed on paid leave by the league pending their outcome. The answer to that question would impact the chances that another team will trade for Watson — the Eagles are reportedly a frontrunner if he goes on the block — before the start of the season.

Deshaun Watson is expected at Texans camp Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk