Deshaun Watson expected to start Cleveland’s first preseason game

According to the Cleveland Browns, new quarterback Deshaun Watson is “scheduled” to start their preseason opener Friday night, when the Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Whether Watson is available, however, remains to be seen.

With the NFL deciding to appeal the six-game suspension levied by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson, there is still a chance that a longer suspension is handed down, which would leave Watson ineligible to play in the preseason. As noted by Pro Football Talk, if former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, designated by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the appeal, hands down the one-year suspension sought by the NFL before Friday, that would change Watson’s status for Cleveland’s preseason opener.

But as of now, the Browns are expected to start Watson Friday night:

The #Browns say QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start in the preseason opener vs. the #Jaguars on Friday (provided there is no change to his status). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2022

On Tuesday, Commissioner Goodell addressed Watson’s situation for the first time since Judge Robinson’s decision. Commissioner Goodell called Watson’s behavior both “egregious” and “predatory.” The Commissioner reiterated that the league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson based on the facts as set forth by the league, and decided upon by Judge Robinson.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire