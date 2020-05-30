Deshaun Watson won’t have DeAndre Hopkins to throw to anymore. The Texans traded Hopkins in the offseason, and he and his 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns are now in Arizona.

The Texans instead added receivers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb and running back David Johnson.

“We’re excited about the veteran weapons, the new weapons that we have,” Watson told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle while discussing his summer reading program. “Over the past couple of years, we haven’t had too much veteran depth, especially in the receiving room. For us to get a couple of guys to come in and be able to help us produce and play a lot of football, not just to elevate their game but our game as a whole organization as a whole offense and as a quarterback, I’m very excited about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Texans traded with the Rams for Cooks. They signed Cobb as a free agent. They traded for Johnson in the deal with the Cardinals for Hopkins.

The three have combined for 1,135 catches for 14,301 yards and 93 touchdowns, while Johnson also has added 781 career rushes for 3,128 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Watson praised General Manager/coach Bill O’Brien and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who will call the plays this season.

“They are doing a heck of a job adding a lot of veteran guys that have played a lot of football at the highest level,” Watson said, via Daniel Gotera of KHOU. “And for them to come in and be professionals and to help the younger guys but also help myself.

“Those guys played with — like Cooks played with Jared Goff who played in the Super Bowl. Tom Brady, Drew Brees, same with Cobb playing with Aaron Rodgers and Dak [Prescott]. I can learn so much from those guys, and they have seen so much. Mentally, [they can help] take my game to another level.”

Deshaun Watson “excited” about his new weapons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk