Deshaun Watson enters bye week as a legitimate MVP candidate

Two years ago yesterday, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL, ending a stellar rookie season that had begun to generate some MVP buzz. Now, with a wide-open field of MVP candidates, Watson is finally getting noticed as a candidate to win the league’s ultimate individual prize.

On Sunday in London, Watson completed 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He added 37 yards rushing, and he generated a passer rating of 120.4.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For the year, Watson has 2,432 passing yards (270 yards per game), 18 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Not reflected in the stats is the manner in which Watson extends plays with his legs, fighting through traffic and contact and somehow making things happen.

The good news is that the officials have learned not to whistle the play dead based on the perception that Watson is in the grasp, because he’s never really in the grasp. Speaking to PFT by phone from London after Sunday’s 26-3 win over Jacksonville, Watson was still thinking about the touchdown that wasn’t against the Colts, thanks to a quick whistle and an “in the grasp” ruling.

“I still wish I could get that touchdown back,” Watson said about a bad call from two weeks ago. “We could have won that game.”

They didn’t win that day, but they’ve won four of five and enter the bye week at 6-3. And Watson is indeed a candidate for league MVP.

Watson said he’s not thinking about that, and that he’s just focusing on playing ball. When asked, however, whether he thinks he gets enough credit for what he’s done, Watson said, “Sometimes, yes.”

Story continues

He needs to get more and more credit for what he’s doing. Fearless despite that torn ACL, Watson is playing the position as well as anyone — and he’s clearly the most important member of a team that is trying to win the AFC South for a second straight year.

With a post-bye slate that starts with a game at the Ravens, continues with a visit from the Colts, and then moves on to a Sunday night showdown against the Patriots, Watson will definitely get more notice if he can keep doing what he’s done for the next three games.