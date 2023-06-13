Deshaun Watson to Elijah Moore connection already shining

News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice has released a report on the connection between Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and new wide receiver Elijah Moore already showing on the field. And from everything we have seen out of minicamp, she is right as Moore had highlight after highlight last week.

Even though it was just in helmets and shorts Moore truly put on a show last week and seems happy to be in Cleveland for a new opportunity. It will still need to show up on the game field but early returns show that the connection between Watson and Moore has a chance to be something special.

Video: Deshaun Watson's connection with Elijah Moore shines in #Browns offseason workouts pic.twitter.com/lTtturPzgc — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 11, 2023

More Analysis!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire