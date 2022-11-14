Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson can’t play in a game until Week 13, but he can start working with the team on Monday.

Under the terms of the 11-game suspension that the league handed down before the start of the season, Watson is permitted to return to practice with the team this week. Watson was suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct with masseuses. He did not face criminal charges, but settled civil lawsuits filed by a number of his accusers.

Watson worked with the team in the offseason, training camp and preseason, but it’s been a long stretch without football action and the next couple of weeks will give Watson a chance to get back into the mix before becoming eligible to play.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said recently that the team plans to start Watson against the Texans in Week 13. That matchup against his former team would be Watson’s first regular season action since the end of the 2020 season because he sat out all of last season while looking for a trade.

Deshaun Watson is eligible to practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk