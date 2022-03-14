The Deshaun Watson dream and drama appears over for the Browns

Over the weekend, some developments and speculation came forward that the Cleveland Browns had some interest in trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The lengths to which the Browns pursued any possible trade for Watson are unknown, but recent reports out of Houston all but rule out any chance for the Browns to execute what would be a polarizing trade.

Watson is still facing possible NFL discipline for an ongoing civil lawsuit involving 22 counts of allegations of sexual impropriety. He was not charged by a grand jury on criminal counts on Friday, which helped spark the bonfire of interest and rumors.

Here’s what our colleagues at Saints Wire reported on Monday via Texans beat writer John McClain of the Houston Chronicle,

It appears that it’s come down to a two-team competition for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, with longtime Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain saying that, “He’s rejected everybody but Carolina and New Orleans,” during a Monday appearance on WFNZ sports radio with Kyle Bailey, though McClain later characterized the move as “Other interested teams could have been rejected,” when reporting directly for the Houston Chronicle. The only team we know has been rejected are the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who notes that was the Texans’ decision.

USA TODAY’s Josina Anderson also verified the interest from Carolina and New Orleans,

I'm told Deshaun Watson is set to meet with the #Saints and #Panthers in Houston through Monday evening, and* I'm also told Watson is currently* planning to meet with "more" teams tomorrow, at this time, per league source. @AaronWilson_NFL with these details as well. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2022

The Browns could be one of the “more” teams, but several sources have either downplayed or outright ruled out Cleveland as the landing spot for Watson.