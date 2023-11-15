Deshaun Watson done for season - is there hope for the Browns? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon reacts to the news that the Cleveland quarterback will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured right shoulder.
The Browns are turning back to a rookie for this week's start.
Watson played only six games for the Browns this season.
