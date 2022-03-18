Deshaun Watson didn’t choose the Panthers. These are their remaining options for a QB

This is not the end of the world. It’s a chance of opening a new organizational road map for the Carolina Panthers, one that will not include Deshaun Watson.

On Thursday, team owner David Tepper left his 12-plus month pursuit of Texans’ embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson empty-handed. The Panthers were informed that Watson would not waive his no-trade clause for them, according to a league source. Watson spent the week meeting with the Panthers, Saints, Browns and Falcons. A source familiar with the decision told The Observer on Thursday night that Pro Football Network reported Watson may take the weekend to decide between Atlanta or New Orleans.

For Tepper, this may feel like an all-in defeat. But missing out on Watson allows Carolina to catch its breath, reevaluate and (hopefully for Panthers’ fans’ sake) move patiently. The Panthers were willing to pay whatever it cost for Watson. Three first-round draft picks, a few mid-round selections and a combination of Jeremy Chinn, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn or Brian Burns would have likely been dealt.

A king’s ransom for a quarterback who was offered back the keys to the Carolina kingdom. Rather than coming back to the region where he won a national championship at Clemson, Watson will either return to his home state of Georgia or join New Orleans.

Just a week ago, the NFC South was wide open. Then Tom Brady announced via Twitter that he was returning to Tampa Bay, ending his six-week retirement. All of a sudden, Carolina is without a starting-caliber quarterback in a division with two of the 10 best.

But what they do have is an allotment of budding young defensive stars, talented offensive playmakers, an already reshaped offensive line, and the No. 6 overall pick.

It’s time the Panthers turn their eyes back to the rookie quarterback landscape and the veteran market. Here are their most realistic options to join Darnold and PJ Walker in the quarterback room.

Proven veterans

Eventually, Carolina will bring in a quarterback to challenge Sam Darnold in training camp. Their options are dwindling. Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Packers. He agreed to a contract extension with the Packers that will make him the highest-paid player in football. Seattle traded their franchise’s greatest player, quarterback Russell Wilson, to Denver for an allotment of young players and high picks. The Colts dealt Carson Wentz to Washington and Minnesota again extended Kirk Cousins, making his contract too large to move.

That leaves a limited list of proven veterans for Carolina.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery last week. All went as well and he is expected to be throwing well ahead of training camp. Still, recovering from offseason surgery complicates his trading market.

There are some within the Panthers organization who do not view Jimmy Garoppolo as an upgrade over Darnold. He carries an injury-prone stigma and benefited from a run-first Kyle Shanahan scheme. Eight years into Garoppolo’s pro career and there is still no league-wide consensus on his value or potential.

The Panthers need a quarterback who solves their problems rather than one their offense must support.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will make his first career start this weekend against Oakland.







On Tuesday night, Mayfield posted an appreciation letter to the city of Cleveland hours after the Browns completed their meeting with Watson. General manger Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski courted Watson, trying to convince him to waive his no-trade clause for the only AFC (and cold weather city) team bidding for him. Mayfield responded with what reads like a good-bye letter.

Pro Football Network reported that Mayfield has notified the Browns that if he is traded he’d prefer the Colts.

All summer the Browns flirted with Super Bowl expectations. The hype got real and for good reason. But Cleveland had a turbulent year after Mayfield sprained his left shoulder in Week 2 while trying to make a tackle against the Texans after throwing an interception. Mayfield battled through injury all season but the Browns’ passing game was abysmal. In January, Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns and Mayfield were at a critical junction in their relationship. Now, both parties are headed for a breakup.

Acquiring Mayfield would be difficult for the Panthers. He is also playing on his fifth-year option ($18.9 million guaranteed). Carolina could not roster both Mayfield and Darnold but he should be considered an upgrade.

Low-cost veterans

Gardner Minshew

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) fumbles the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison (97) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Minshew is a key name to watch for the teams that lost out on Watson. NFL Network reported that the Eagles received trade offers for Minshew before the trade deadline this season. Those talks should resume soon. Acquiring Minshew will not cost much.

The Eagles notoriously run a tough bargain and no team wants to be the one that overpays for a quarterback a source said is a “poor man’s Ryan Fitzpatrick.” He should be available for a later-round pick. And he deserves interest as a guy who could bring energy and excitement to a quarterback room. There isn’t much belief in his 17-game, full-time starter capabilities but he would provide affordable value to Carolina.

Marcus Mariota

Acquiring Mariota means the Panthers’ long-term solution still is not on their roster. But he seems poised for a starting opportunity after backing Carr up. Unlike the quarterbacks on this list above him, he’d be relatively inexpensive.

“You could do a lot worse than Marcus Mariota at quarterback,” Draft Network’s Bryan Perez said. “He’s a really good bridge quarterback, especially if the Panthers are leaning toward a Malik Willis type.” His mobility could help cover up the Panther’s offensive line if their rebuild there does not go according to plan.

Mariota will also be a target for other teams who lost the Watson sweepstakes.

Jameis Winston

Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox, left and linebacker Haason Reddick, right, sack New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 18, 2021.

Jameis Winston is coming off an ACL injury and could very well end up back in New Orleans. An NFL executive told The Observer they do not see much of a difference between Winston and Darnold. When asked why I got a one-word response — turnovers.

Winston infamously threw 30 interceptions and 30 touchdowns his final season in Tampa Bay while also leading the NFL in passing yards. Winston is more talented (and accomplished) than Darnold but it’s difficult defending most of the turnovers both Darnold and Winston have committed in their short careers.

Imagine a training-camp quarterback competition headlined by Winston vs. Darnold. Spartanburg, South Carolina, would transform into “Interception City” for a month.

NFL draft quarterbacks

Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)







Pickett stands about 6-foot-3 and weighs 217 pounds. All of his measurements scream NFL quarterback except for his hand size. His 8.5-inch hands are considered small by pro football standards. The last quarterback with 8.5-inch hands to have NFL success was Mike Vick.

But that should not concern NFL teams. “That is not going to matter,” an NFL coach told The Observer. “If anything, a slightly larger pro ball may help him control his throws. That isn’t going to make sense but I know most quarterbacks prefer the pro ball regardless of hand size ... It’s funny how big of a deal this will be when it isn’t.”

He processes quicker than any quarterback in his class. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said Pickett could have a Mac Jones-like rookie season. During his senior season at Pittsburgh, Pickett demonstrated complete control of the Panthers’ offense. His passing touchdowns ballooned from 13 to 42 from his junior to senior year. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy advised Pickett to stay at Pitt following his junior season. That sound advice — combined with his Heisman finalist season — catapulted Pickett from a projected sixth- or seventh-round selection in 2021 to possibly the first quarterback selected in 2022.

The Panthers met with Pickett while in Indianapolis for the combine. Pickett said it was nice seeing Panthers coach Matt Rhule again. Carolina met with Pickett at the Senior Bowl but Rhule was not there.

Pickett entered the combine as QB 1 and he still is. His pro day is scheduled for March 23

Malik Willis

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

At the combine, Willis took over the on-field workouts. He did so without running the 40-yard dash, which he is set to do at his pro day.

“That place went nuts when (Malik) let that ball fly,” an NFL scout told The Observer. “He’s by far the most athletic quarterback here and his arm is nuts.”

Workouts aside, there was a collective agreement regarding an ideal situation for Willis. He is not ready to start Week 1, unlike Pickett, who comes from a pro-style offense. Willis would benefit from sitting behind a veteran for a season. That likely isn’t an option in Carolina.

Willis routinely downplays concerns about playing at a school the size of Liberty. In two seasons after transferring from Auburn, he threw for 5,107 yards with 47 TDs and 18 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,822 yards and 27 TDs.