Deshaun Watson details what Tom Brady told him after Patriots-Texans

Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien didn't have the warmest exchange after Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans.

Their quarterbacks were a bit more cordial, though.

Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson sought each other out for postgame handshake after the Patriots' 28-22 loss, and cameras caught the quarterbacks sharing a few words at midfield.

Watson appeared to appreciate Brady's message, and in his postgame press conference, the 24-year-old QB shared what that GOAT told him.

"He just congratulated me and said, ‘Keep going, stay healthy,' " Watson said, via the Texans.

"We've been in touch. We're going to talk this offseason. And (he's) definitely a resource that, you know, he's going to give an opportunity to check in and learn from him. I'm definitely going to take it."

Brady has offered a similar message to talented young quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, and the 42-year-old clearly believes Watson is in that elite group, to the point where he and Watson communicate in the offseason.

Watson was feeling especially proud after Sunday night's win, which was his first victory against Brady after losing his previous two games against New England.

A victory over the defending Super Bowl champs and a postgame pat on the back from the GOAT? Not a bad night for Watson.

