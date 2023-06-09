Deshaun Watson, defensive line depth and roster decisions | Browns minicamp takeaways

BEREA — The next time the Browns are together, they won't be apart until whenever the 2023 season comes to a close. That will come in mid-to-late July when they gather in Berea before departing for The Greenbrier in West Virginia and the start of training camp.

So the three days the Browns were on the field for this week's minicamp will be the last visual of them for a little more than a month. It will be the only morsels of actual on-field football activities the media and their fans will be able to chew over.

That's just what this is going to do. It's going to take those three minicamp days, along with the two open OTA practices, and try to extract some actual meaning from them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For all the work the Browns were able to get in during the on-field portion of their offseason program, there is still the reality of the situation. All of it was conducted without full pads or full contact, making it far from being real football.

There's still things to be deduced. Or, more likely, things that can provide some intriguing storylines for when they really do start doing full-scale football things in July.

Let's start with the individual who has been in the spotlight for more than a year now.

No question Browns have a much sharper Deshaun Watson

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam talks with quarterback Deshaun Watson, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Berea.

Deshaun Watson holds the Browns' season on his right arm. If what was seen during the open offseason workouts was any truthful indication of the future, then the optimism which always seems to flow freely in the spring and summer may be justified.

Advertisement

The passes Watson threw over the last four open sessions were consistently crisp and, more often than not, on the money. There were plenty of times in which the quarterback was able to fit the ball in an extremely tight window to the receiver, or throw a receiver open with a flick of his wrist.

Deshaun Watson's getting comfortable: 'My boy's slinging that s---': Deshaun Watson's growing confidence resonates with Browns

Contrast that to the Watson of a year ago, and it's night and day. On top of the on-the-field swagger, he's also returning to form when it comes to how he sounds when he stands in front of the microphones.

None of this is against a full-scale pass rush, granted. It is, however, a positive sign to carry into training camp.

Advertisement

Variety is the spice of life, and the hallmark of the Browns' defensive line

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett takes part in drills Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Berea.

Remember all those questions about the Browns' defensive line as they drove home from Pittsburgh following last season's finale? They're significantly different now as they sit about a month away from traveling to West Virginia to open training camp.

The questions now aren't about the lack of depth or the relative lack of across-the-board talent. Instead, the questions are more about how to utilize the apparent depth and definite improvement of across-the-board talent.

The Browns' first defensive line grouping when they opened in the nickel package in their first minicamp 11-on-11 drill included three newcomers and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Free agent signee Ogbo Okoronkwo was lined up opposite Garrett at the other end, while another free-agent signee, Dalvin Tomlinson, was next to Garrett at one tackle spot.

Advertisement

The other tackle spot? Za'Darius Smith, who's a three-time Pro Bowler mostly as an edge rusher but who is also a capable interior lineman.

That's just one potential grouping. It doesn't include other newcomers like Maurice Hurst Jr., Trysten Hill and draft picks Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire, or holdovers like Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas.

How that position group evolves once the pads come on and the physical side of the game becomes front-and-center still lingers, even for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. However, it's a better place from which to start than where the Browns were a year ago.

There's a lot of potentially tough calls at the tail end of the roster

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is comforted by teammate Sione Takitaki (44) as he is carted off the field after a second-half injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland.

The Browns won't have to cut a player until the final cutdown day of the preseason on Aug. 29. The new rule change, which was passed at the NFL Owners' Meetings earlier this spring, means they can't wait until the very end to make any player decision.

Advertisement

That's good, because there appears to be possibilities where tough decisions are going to be made. For example, if they choose to go with seven receivers — not unthinkable — means you may have to go with fewer bodies at another spot.

Beyond that, there feels like a lot of players who are, if not locks, definitely strong leans, to make the roster. Go ahead, count them in your head and see how many of the 53 roster spots you can fill without straining yourself.

Browns O-Line: Joel Bitonio feels Browns offensive line is still learning how to block for Deshaun Watson

There's also the question about two veteran linebackers — Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki — who have been present throughout the offseason program but not on-field participants as they recover from season-ending injuries from last year. No timetable has been given to exactly when they will actually get back on the field, which leaves open the potential — emphasis on "potential" — of one or both starting the season on injured reserve.

Advertisement

There's a long way to go until that kind of decision has to be even contemplated. Or, really, any of the roster decisions.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns camp takeaways: Deshaun Watson shines, roster decisions loom