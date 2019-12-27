Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins listed as questionable

The Texans haven’t made any firm commitments to playing starters on Sunday and injury concerns could push them to choose extra rest heading into the first round of the playoffs.

Several key offensive players fall into that category. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (back) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the third straight day and drew a questionable tag on the final injury report of the week. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness) missed practice on Friday and got the same listing.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee) are also listed as questionable. Wide receiver Will Fuller (groin) has already been ruled out.

There are several questionable players on the defensive side of the ball as well. Safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), linebacker Jacob Martin (knee) and cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) make up that group.

The Texans will likely know the result of the Chiefs-Chargers game before they kick off against the Titans. If the Chiefs win, the Texans will be locked into the fourth seed in the AFC and that may also influence calls on who plays Sunday.