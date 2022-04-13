It took the Cowboys two years to get a long-term deal completed with Dak Prescott. The quarterback played 2020 under the franchise tag and would have played 2021 under a second tag if the sides hadn’t agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract last March.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday he doesn’t regret giving Prescott a $40 million-per-year contract that ties for fifth in the NFL in annual average.

“When I look at what has happened since we’ve done (Dak’s) contract, the reps, the way Dak has evolved, what we’re doing in here to look for players to complement what he does the best,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “That’s who, in my mind, we’re complementing whether we’re blocking them out, whether we’re basically trying to get him some field position. So yes, we’re glad we got him.”

This offseason, Aaron Rodgers became the first NFL player to receive $100 milion fully guaranteed at signing and Deshaun Watson signed a record-setting five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal.

“I’m proud we have it,” Jones said. “Deshaun’s contract was a big one. Just reinforces that it just takes one or two teams to really covet a player and they really get those numbers on up there.”

The Cowboys now will try to build around Prescott after losing receivers Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner, left guard Connor Williams, right tackle La'el Collins and edge rusher Randy Gregory, among others. The team is expected to seek a receiver, tight end and edge rusher in the draft.

Jones said the Cowboys, who select 24th in the first round, are willing to trade up if a prospect they really covet is there.

Deshaun Watson’s deal makes Jerry Jones happy Cowboys got Dak Prescott’s deal done originally appeared on Pro Football Talk