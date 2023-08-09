Deshaun Watson confirms he'll start Browns second preseason game

Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play when the Browns began their preseason slate a week early at the Hall of Fame Game.

But that will change when Cleveland hosts Washington on Friday night.

Watson told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he'll start against the Commanders.

“Just try to operate and be as sharp and safe as possible,” Watson said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

Watson added that he's not sure how much he'll play.

After coming off his 11-game suspension last season, Watson completed just 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions as the Browns went 3-3 in his six starts. Watson also rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns also have Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on their roster at quarterback.