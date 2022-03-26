Deshaun Watson can't make the 'stain' go away with move to Cleveland | Opinion

This isn’t going away.

Deshaun Watson can say he has been vindicated now that two grand juries have elected not to level criminal charges against him despite 10 criminal complaints from female massage therapists.

He can say he is innocent as 22 civil suits from female massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct remain unresolved.

He can say he is turning his focus to resuming his playing career after last week’s trade from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns, even as he awaits word on whether NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will suspend him under the league’s personal conduct policy. He can even go on to make the long-suffering Browns legit contenders for a Lombardi trophy.

But even Watson knows he can't just move on from the past year.

“There's going to be a stain that's probably going to stick with me for a while,” Watson acknowledged on Friday. But “I've never done these things that these people are alleging."

Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to a question during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

Watson faced the news media for the first time since his trade to Cleveland and agreeing on a record $230 million fully-guaranteed contract. And his comments were the most extensive he has given since the allegations first came out a year ago.

“I've never assaulted any woman. I've never disrespected any woman,” he said. “I was raised by a single parent mom who has two aunties, who's a sister, and that's who raised me. I was raised to be genuine and respect everyone and everything around me. So I've always defended that, and I will continue to stand on that. I just want the opportunity to be able to show who I really am in the community and be hands-on and help people and serve other people."

Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski declared that they believe in Watson, but they also know.

No amount of words from Watson, no ringing endorsements from Browns brass, no number of grand jury decisions in his favor and no amount of on-field heroics will make this go away.

Watson would like to move on. He would like to get back on the field and become a member of the Cleveland community as quickly as possible so he try to take the Browns to new heights while repairing his image.

The former is the easy part. The latter will prove most challenging, if not impossible.

And that’s why Friday, a day at the Cleveland Browns training facility that should have been full of smiles, back-slapping and high fives and introductory handshakes, instead was engulfed by heaviness and tension.

It hung over the quarterback and his new employers even as Berry and Stefanski –echoed later by owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam by way of Zoom – did their best to convince the public that they had indeed done adequate homework on the allegations made against Watson, and that character does matter, and that women and their safety do as well.

All parties involved came up lacking in the eyes of many. But nonetheless, Browns officials will retreat to the background with their obligatory moments of discomfort now complete.

Watson’s work is far from over, however.

He must wait for word from the NFL on how Goodell will rule. And he must wait for a conclusion to the 22 lawsuits, with no end in sight since Watson and his team are adamantly against settling.

Every time the next steps of his journey are documented – his first offseason practice, his suspension and appeal and final ruling, first training camp practice, his debut, whenever that is, his return to Houston, where the Browns play sometime this season – the allegations will be front and center.

Fans will gnash their teeth, yell insults and brandish crude signs outside of each stadium Watson visits. The interrogations will continue.

If Watson gets off to a rocky start on the field, questions of pressure will arise. If he doesn’t chalk up wins immediately, the Browns will have to endure questions about whether their gamble (three first-round picks, a third and two fourths, plus $230 million) were worth it.

Winning will help. Right or wrong, that’s how it works in sports. Success garners even the chief sinners grace. See Kobe Bryant, Ray Lewis, Michael Vick, Ben Roethlisberger, among others.

If Watson wins a Super Bowl, some Browns fans may feel bringing the quarterback to Cleveland was worth what the team gave up – the picks, the money, the reputation.

But winning a Super Bowl, or even Super Bowls, won't be enough for Watson to make this go away. We all know it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deshaun Watson can't make the 'stain' go away with Cleveland Browns