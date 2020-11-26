Deshaun Watson believes the Texans are better than their 4-7 record

The Houston Texans had a convincing 41-25 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving before a nationally audience.

Aside from Week 1’s kickoff, literally game one of the 2020 NFL season as the Texans played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the rest of the nation hasn’t seen much from Houston, aside from the push notifications that might have gone off on their phones when Bill O’Brien was fired on Oct. 5.

Even though the Texans are 4-7 on the season, quarterback Deshaun Watson believes the team is better than their record indicates.

“Definitely, most definitely we feel that way,” said Watson, who threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns. “I know that a lot of teams that prep for us feel that way, too. They’ve got to respect us. They’ve got to respect both sides and special teams, and that’s what we are going to do, too.”

The Texans sustained losses to the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns — teams all with winning records or vying for the top spots in their respective conferences.

With five games to go and a 2-1 AFC South record, the Texans aren’t done yet.

“Like I said before, you’re going to get our best shot,” Watson said. “We are going to play 60 minutes, we are going to try and do whatever we can to win the game. We are going to scratch and claw, whatever it takes. We don’t even look at the record. We are going into each game with a 0-0 mindset and go out there and give it our all. And at the end of the game, that’s when we will look at the score.”

The Texans will have through the rest of the weekend to look at their 16-point win over the Lions. On Dec. 6, the Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in their biggest test of December.