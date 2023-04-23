Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper high on Cleveland Browns' new offensive additions

Jets receiver Elijah Moore makes a diving catch in front of Browns defender Grant Delpit on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland.

BEREA — When Elijah Moore was traded by the New York Jets to the Browns in March, one of the things that excited him most was being able to play with fellow South Floridian Amari Cooper. To the 23-year-old Moore, the 28-year-old Cooper was a role model from afar growing up.

Cooper's extent of seeing Moore came a year ago when the Jets beat the Browns in the home opener. He still knows enough about his new teammate, even with the lack of prior on-field exposure to him.

"He's a South Florida guy," Cooper said during the first week of the Browns' voluntary offseason program. "So I already know what to expect. I've seen a lot of clips of him even before he got here with the route running and everything. Like I said before, it's just going to make everybody better.”

Cooper was the new kid on the block a year ago in Cleveland, having been acquired in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in March. He managed to battle through a quarterback shuffle due to Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension along with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery to post the second-highest yardage total (1,160) on the third-highest number of receptions (78) of his career.

It wasn't just Cooper carrying the Browns' passing game, regardless of the quarterback. Donovan Peoples-Jones had a breakthrough third season at receiver and tight end David Njoku, when healthy, had a strong season.

That wasn't enough for the Browns to field the kind of passing game they need in the brutal AFC. So general manager Andrew Berry finished the trade he had attempted to make last November to acquire Moore, while also signing receiver Marquise Goodwin and tight end Jordan Akins in free agency.

"We have guys that have experience," Watson said last week. "We have guys that made a lot of plays for their organizations that they've been a part of, and we have guys that want to come in here and work. Last year we were very young, but with those additions but with more experience and more speed and talent, it's going to bring up everyone else. You got to get the ball in these guys hands and let them make plays, and that's what I want to do."

Watson's already taken it upon himself to do that even before the team gathered on a voluntary basis in Berea last week. He said almost every one of the Browns' offensive skill players have stopped in Houston at some point over the last two-plus months to work with him in throwing sessions.

Those sessions alone are something Watson wasn't able to do to the extent other quarterbacks could due to the timing on the March 18, 2022, trade that sent him from the Texans to the Browns. He tried to make up for the lost time with a trip to the Bahamas last May for the entire offense.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reacts after a win over the Ravens on Dec. 17, 2022.

The normalcy of sorts that has settled over both Watson and the Browns this offseason is as big a benefit to all involved as any of the personnel additions made.

"I think it's just that bond and that chemistry," Watson said. "And it's not so much of the football, it's just really that brotherhood that you build being around each other in the offseason. You have more time to really get to know this guy. You're not just training and a lot of guys are resting, going home to see families. Guys are coming over and we're training and then we're going out to eat, we're going to dinners and we're hanging out in social places."

