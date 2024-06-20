Deshaun Watson ahead of schedule in his recovery

Offseason workouts are over as the Browns are on summer vacation before they report in July and head to The Greenbrier to start training camp. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been returning from shoulder surgery, and the team has handled his rehab cautiously.

We have seen him do more and more each week of OTAs and minicamp, and it’s clear he hasn’t shown any signs of a setback or limitation. General manager Andrew Berry appeared on NFL Network’s The Insiders on Monday and said that he is “really actually ahead of schedule.”

This, of course, is excellent news, meaning the team’s quarterback will be ready to hit the ground running for training camp. The Browns are going through some changes on the offensive side of the ball, and Watson will need those reps with his teammates to get on the same page for the 2024 season.

The team will report for training camp in just over a month.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire