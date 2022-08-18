Browns QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 11-Game Suspension, $5M fine ahead of joint practices vs. Eagles

I’m told #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games and fined $5M, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 18, 2022

The Eagles are in Berea, Ohio, for joint practices with the Browns, and it’ll be a media frenzy after news broke that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine.

With Browns officials now knowing Watson’s exact fate, Philadelphia will likely see more of backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett during joint practices with the team working on getting him prepared for the season opener.

Watson was initially given a six-game suspension by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson after the NFLPA and the NFL appointed her as the arbitrator for the disciplinary hearing in June.

The league appealed the former judge’s ruling on Aug. 3, and the NFL appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal.

The original 6-game suspension would have kept Watson out of the lineup until the Browns matchup against the Ravens in Week 7.

Now, Watson will return in Week 13 for a road matchup against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire