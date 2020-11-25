Deshaun Watson is the AFC offensive player of the week

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for the Texans, but quarterback Deshaun Watson has continued to post strong efforts for the 3-7 team.

One of those efforts came in last Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Watson completed 28-of-37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 win. He also ran six times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

That outing was recognized by the NFL on Wednesday when they named Watson the AFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the fifth time that he has taken the weekly honors since joining the team in 2017.

Watson will be back on the field against the Lions on Thanksgiving and he’ll try to keep playing at a high level despite the long odds on the Texans being able to finish the year with a winning record.

