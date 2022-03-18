Deshaun Watson addition has drawn the attention of free agent Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns’ pending acquisition of Deshaun Watson will likely dominate storylines far into the future. It also has a chance to draw players to join the team like never before.

The off-the-field allegations are concerning and an issue the franchise will have to deal with going forward. On the field, Watson is one of the top three to five quarterbacks in the NFL.

We’ve seen time and time again, including Von Miller joining Buffalo this offseason, where players are drawn to play with start quarterbacks. The presence of a quarterback of Watson’s caliber can create that kind of gravity in the NFL the same way LeBron James has done in the NBA.

One free agent has taken notice already. Jadeveon Clowney, who spent one year in Cleveland before hitting free agency, shared Watson’s post on his Instagram account:

Clowney has previously stated that he would sign wherever he could get paid the most money. An earlier report stated that Cleveland may not see a return but that was before the acquisition of Watson.

Without Clowney, the Browns added Taven Bryan in free agency and traded for Chase Winovich.

Getting Clowney to return would be a huge boost to the team’s defensive line and help address a need now that the team traded their first-round pick in 2022.