Who deserves a spot on the Colorado Buffaloes’ Mount Rushmore?

Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson knows as much about Colorado athletics as anybody around. His booming personality has flooded the local airways for nearly 20 years, calling several great moments in Buffs’ history.

That’s why I was intrigued when Johnson was asked on Twitter to name his Mount Rushmore for CU football and men’s basketball. His four picks comprised two head coaches, a football great and a basketball great: Darian Hagan, Bill McCartney, Cliff Meely and Tad Boyle.

It’s hard to argue with McCartney, CU football’s winningest head coach, and Boyle needs just seven more wins to lead men’s basketball. Hagan was the Buffs’ 1990 national championship QB and Meely holds Colorado’s all-time single-game and single-season scoring records.

Just off the top of my head how about: Darian Hagan, Bill McCartney, Cliff Meely and Tad Boyle? It’s a good, debatable topic! #GoBuffs https://t.co/ExkX7MojTP — Mark Johnson (@MJBuffsVoice) June 22, 2022

Personally, I would’ve liked to see Rashaan Salaam up there, CU’s only Heisman winner. Chauncey Billups was also a popular choice in Johnson’s replies. Other big names in consideration included Kordell Stewart and Byron “Whizzer” White.

Let us know in the comments who you’d select for your Mount Rushmore.

