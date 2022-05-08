Who deserves more blame for Boston’s Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks – the Celtics or the refs?

Who deserves more blame for the Boston Celtics’ Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinals series — the team itself, or the refs who made a number of questionable calls against the Celtics late in the game?

On one hand, it is hard not to get upset about the missed obvious 3-point attempt foul call from veteran point guard Marcus Smart late in the game, or a seemingly clear goaltending call gotten away with by Milwaukee superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. But on the other, it certainly wasn’t the refs holding star Boston swingman Jayson Tatum to just 10 points, nor baiting he and Smart into shooting a combined 10-of-25 from the field with just 5 assists between them.

The host of the NBC Sports Boston “Celtics Beat” podcast Chris Forsberg linked up with NBC Sports Boston sideline reporter Abby Chin after the dust settled on the 103-101 Game 3 loss to talk this particular point over.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their takes on what went wrong — and how the Celtics can be better moving forward.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

