Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to BBC MOTD: "Today we played a good game against a great team in the Premier League.

"I am a big fan of Villa because they play they are playing very well they are making special in these last two years when Emery started to work with them.

"We knew before the game the level of difficulty of the game but anyway we deserved to win. The truth is Villa today were maybe tired because they played Thursday. They have a lot of injuries as well like Brighton.

"We start to think about the next game at Newcastle."

On an improved performance to last weekend's defeat at Bournemouth: "Today we played with a good first XI and we had the time to work during the week.

